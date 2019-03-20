NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The police officer who was injured over the weekend after being dragged by an ATV on Lower Broadway will be speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Sgt. John Bourque returned to work Wednesday on light duty.

Bourque will be holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

FOP releases statement after Metro officer dragged by four-wheeler in "reckless" downtown incident A Metro Police officer is recovering from injuries after a large group of people on off-road vehicles reportedly drove recklessly downtown on Broadway on Saturday afternoon, one of which dragged him down the street.

Off-road vehicles run recklessly across Nashville for second day For a second day, riders of a group of off-road vehicles ran the streets of Nashville and neighboring suburbs; blocking traffic, evading an already short-staffed Metro Police, and causing damage in their path.