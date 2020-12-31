You know the old saying; when it rains, it pours. In 2020, Michelle Haycox has seen a lot of rain.
"It's a horrible year," she said. "I just hit a rough patch."
For five months, Michelle's three children stayed with her father while she lived homeless in McMinnville.
"It was just never knowing where you're going to lay your head pretty much," said Michelle. "I slept in a car. I slept in a hotel."
Everywhere around McMinnville, the lights and wreaths served as reminders to Michelle that Christmas was coming. She wanted to have her family together in a home.
Something was about to happen to stop the rain.
"People closest to the problem are closest to the solution," said Ofc. Jacob Lamb of Murfreesboro Police. "I see problems every day. We all do."
Jacob runs the non-profit, Crime Free MT, which helps people restore their lives. He heard from a Taco Bell manager that an employee at a Murfreesboro location needed help. It was Michelle.
Through Crime Free MT, Jacob and his family took care of the deposit, utilities, and full furnishings for Michelle's new apartment. They were shopping with MTSU's Alpha Kappa Psi for Christmas presents for Michelle and other families in need. Black's Heat and Air loaded up everything in trailers to take up to McMinnville. Michelle and her three children moved into a new home on Christmas Eve.
"It made my heart so full," Michelle smiled. "It made me feel so good. It's a blessing."
"We don't get calls like this," Jacob said. "This is what serving and protecting is all about."
Just when Michelle believed 2020 would bring her nothing but rain, a whole chain of people proved that's just not how this year would end.
"There are good people in this world," she said.
For more on Crime Free MT, visit https://www.facebook.com/midtenncrimefree
