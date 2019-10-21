FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Franklin Police are searching for a woman who they say attempted to pass counterfeit $50.00 bills here recently.
Police say the woman visited Franklin Learning Express on October 14, where she made a small purchase with a counterfeit $50.00. She was recorded on security cameras in the educational store.
They say she visited the Chik-fil-A restaurant on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, where she tried to make a purchase using another counterfeit $50.00. She was also recorded on security cameras, that caught her being questioned by store management as they examined the cash.
She was seen getting into a silver Toyota Camry sedan.
If you can identify her or provide police with any information regarding where she may be, please contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. All tips can be provided anonymously, and tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
