NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two off-duty sheriff's deputies helped subdue a man who pulled out a gun after he was kicked out of a popular Nashville honky tonk.
The incident happened at Honky Tonk Central on Broadway around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Police said Kevin O'Donnell, 50, attempted to rush through the doorway of the bar after he was denied entry by staff.
Security staff then attempted to physically remove O'Donnell from the establishment. Just outside, the suspect punched the security guard in the chest and sprayed him in the face with mace.
An unknown bystander helped the staff pull the suspect to the ground to try and put him in custody. While on the ground, police said O'Donnell pulled a revolver out of his pocket.
Two off-duty, out-of-county sheriff's deputies nearby spotted the suspect and were able to disarm him before he pulled the trigger.
The two deputies took O'Donnell into custody with the assistance of another security guard at the bar.
According to police, O'Donnell showed signs of heavy intoxication after the incident, including slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. He also admitted to drinking before the fight.
O'Donnell is charged with public intoxication, criminal trespass, assault, weapon possession under the influence of alcohol, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was booked into the Davidson County Jail on a $49,200 bond.
