Kirby Wallace is accused of killing two people and seriously hurting another.
For one long, terrifying week no one could find him, and offers for rewards began pouring in.
- The TBI offered $2500.
- Governor Bill Haslam offered $2500.
- The US Marshals offered $2500.
- Montgomery County offered $10,000.
Then there were five anonymous donations of $500 bringing the grand total to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Ultimately, the Henry County Sheriff, his corporal and a bloodhound captured Wallace.
They will not, however, get the reward.
"Our policy excludes law enforcement officers from receiving cash rewards for the performance of their duties," said Susan Niland with the TBI.
News4 wanted to know, 'what about the other people who helped?'
"I just wanted him caught," said Stewart County ferry boat captain Brian Patterson.
Patterson and his deckhand Brandon Wright called police when Wallace boarded their ferry, stalled in the fog and even faked a maintenance issue as they crossed the Cumberland to give officers extra time to arrive.
"Risking me and the captain's life to save many more people on the other side of this river, I think it was worth it," said Wright.
Then there was Jeffrey Turner.
Turner gave police pictures of Wallace that came from his trail cam, helping investigators narrow their search area.
"Just knowing that he was that close to my house, I want to see him get the death penalty," said Turner.
The TBI said, "While information provided by citizens, and actions taken by individuals, in the days prior to the capture are certainly helpful to the effort by law enforcement agencies engaged in the manhunt, it was not the information that directly led to the capture of this fugitive."
News4 reached out to the US Marshals, Montgomery County, and Governor Haslam about the rewards they offered.
So far, we have not heard back.
The TBI said the last time they paid out a reward was last week for a top ten most wanted fugitive.
