MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating an incident where someone shot from a vehicle, targeting a home in the 1600 block of Alsdale Road.
Mount Juliet Police said no one was injured in the shooting that occurred at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect was possibly a newer-model white Toyota Land Cruiser of large SUV.
If you have information about the incident, contact Mount Juliet Police.
