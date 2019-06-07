NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman in town for a bachelorette party was arrested Thursday after she reportedly tried to break into an Airbnb and officers subsequently found the home destroyed.
Officers received calls Thursday around 3 p.m. about a woman trying to break into an Airbnb residence on the 3000 block of Cocoa Drive. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Alexandria Cheety sitting on the front steps bleeding from her right foot.
Cheety told Metro Police she was in town from New Jersey for a bachelorette party with family and friends and had rented the home. Officers observed the front windows were completely broken out as well as a lamp, chair, and blinds also damaged. The home was in "total disarray" with furniture thrown about and a coffee table turned upside down.
Cheety said she had drank two bottles of wine and "went psycho." She couldn't explain what had happened to her because she was intoxicated. Officers believe she kicked through the windows with her bare feet which caused the cut.
Cheety was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment to her foot. Officers estimate the total damage to the home to be around $1,900.
Cheety was charged with vandalism. Bond was set at $2,500 and at the time of this writing she is still being housed at Hill Detention Center.
