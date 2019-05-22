HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An armed robber is believed to be connected to at least three video game store robberies in Middle Tennessee.
Police say the man hit a GameStop location on Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville on February 18. On March 5 they say he robbed the GameStop location on Richard Wilks Rd in White House, and then hit the GameStop on Glenbrook Way in Hendersonville.
In all three cases the man has walked in with a gun, his face covered by part of his shirt, demanding the employees clear out the registers.
Police said the robber has hit all of these stores right before closing, making sure no customers were inside.
Police say the suspect is described as a white male in his 20s.
“He’s been described as having a sunken in face,” Hendersonville Police Sgt. Christopher Gagnon said. “It was a distinct feature that was pointed out by all the clerks.”
If you think you may know the man in this surveillance video you are asked to call Hendersonville Police or Crime Stoppers.
