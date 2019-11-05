Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a business after assaulting the clerk and forcing her to open the register. A man walked into the business at the 1000 block of Riverside Drive, Oct 4, around 8:20 pm (clock had not been changed after DST), assaulted the clerk, forced her to ope…

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking the community for help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On the evening of Oct. 4, around 8:20pm, a man walked into the business at the 1000 block of Riverside Drive, assaulted the clerk, forced her to open the register, and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot. 

The clerk was unharmed during this incident.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact Detective Feinberg, 931-648-0656, ext. 5156, Tipsline, 931-645-8447, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

