CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking the community for help in identifying a robbery suspect.
On the evening of Oct. 4, around 8:20pm, a man walked into the business at the 1000 block of Riverside Drive, assaulted the clerk, forced her to open the register, and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot.
The clerk was unharmed during this incident.
Police are asking that anyone with information to contact Detective Feinberg, 931-648-0656, ext. 5156, Tipsline, 931-645-8447, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.