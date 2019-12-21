NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are asking for the publics help in identifying four persons wanted for questioning related to the deadly stabbing outside a bar overnight.
One man, wearing a Nike sweatshirt, and another wearing a puffy jacket, are seen on surveillance video before another man and woman join them by a booth inside of The Dogwood Bar at 1907 Division Street.
The four seem to be acquaintances.
Anyone knowing any information about who the individuals are in the photos are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
The Dogwood along with neighboring businesses and local business owners have come together to offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed shortly before 3 a.m. during a fight outside the bar that, detectives believe, originated during an argument over a woman. They died after being rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered injuries to his eye and arm. He remains hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.