WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested in Franklin after she was caught driving drunk with children inside her car.
Franklin Police say on Tuesday night, they received reports about a vehicle driving erratically.
Officers searched for the vehicle and found Kelly Boyer, of Nashville, driving on the wrong side of McEwen Drive near Mallory Lane.
Police say Boyer's front bumper was missing and other parts of the vehicle were dragging under and behind the car.
According to officers, Boyer was impaired. Two children, ages 7 and 1, were also found in the back seat of her car.
Boyer is facing a slew of charges including DUI and child abuse. She remains behind bars on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.