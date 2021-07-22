Kelly Boyer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested in Franklin after she was caught driving drunk with children inside her car. 

Franklin Police say on Tuesday night, they received reports about a vehicle driving erratically. 

Officers searched for the vehicle and found Kelly Boyer, of Nashville, driving on the wrong side of McEwen Drive near Mallory Lane. 

Police say Boyer's front bumper was missing and other parts of the vehicle were dragging under and behind the car. 

According to officers, Boyer was impaired. Two children, ages 7 and 1, were also found in the back seat of her car. 

Boyer is facing a slew of charges including DUI and child abuse. She remains behind bars on Thursday. 

 

