NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville high school student has been arrested for allegedly having a 9-millimeter Glock pistol in his backpack.
Police said the 17-year-old Stratford High School junior had a 30-round clip containing 24 bullets inside of the gun.
The student told police he had the pistol with him for protection and that he stole it during a vehicle burglary on Sept. 30.
