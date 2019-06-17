NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police placed a Nashville man behind bars after officers saw him threatening a bus driver with a machete.
Police witnessed Christopher Charles Camp yelling loudly at a bus driver who was stopped at Jefferson Street and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard on Sunday evening.
According to the affidavit, the driver told police that Camp pulled a knife out when he was told that he was banned from riding the bus.
Police followed after Camp and arrested him a block away at, 9th and Jefferson, and they reported that the machete was later found in the bushes.
Camp is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon including a knife, and is being held on $7500 bond. He’s expected in court Wednesday.
