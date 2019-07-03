NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police were called to an area Goodwill warehouse Tuesday, where a man suffering a head wound told officers a co-worker hit him with a golf club.
The victim told police that after being hit in the back of the head with the golf club, the suspect ran away. Police developed leads that eventually lead them to Matt Dalton, hiding in a shed behind the Tennessee College of Applied Science on Cockrill Bend Road.
An MNPD detective interviewed Dalton after taking him into custody, who told the detective he had been having continued problems with the victim. He said when he arrived at work that morning, he saw and picked up the golf club, hitting the victim in the back of the head.
He did tell officers he wanted it "on the record" that since they were the only two employees at the warehouse at that time, that he tried helping the victim by adjusting the person's head, and applying a cloth to the wound to slow the bleeding.
Dalton was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
