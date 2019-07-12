NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police arrested a man they say threw a bottle rocket at a grandmother walking with her daughter and granddaughter.
According to police, on July 5th the victims were walking on Rolling River Parkway when a gray Infinity approached them, and an occupant then launched a bottle rocket at them while yelling.
The victims told police the rocket went off very close to them, and provided officers with the name Maxwell Spencer as well as an address, though police were unable to locate a person by that name.
Officers were able to find previous incidents at the address the victims provided, with the name of 20-year-old Maxwell S. Conde associated with those incidents.
On July 10th police assembled a lineup of possible suspects, including Conde in the lineup. The victims positively identified him as the individual in the car, and also provided police with copies of a conversation in a Facebook neighborhood group for Rolling River Estates.
On those copies, the mother of the defendant admitted online that he lit the bottle rocket and it went off in the direction of some people walking.
Conde was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, a class-e felony. He is out on bond.
