NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A man was arrested downtown Saturday night for allegedly assaulting a bar security employee with a hot dog.
Police arrested 25-year-old Demonte Waters just after midnight on Saturday, November 30th, for allegedly assaulting a security employee outside 207 Broadway.
According to the police report, Waters approached the entrance to the Bootlegger's Inn at that address. He allegedly walked into the entrance, but did not walk into the business.
The staffer told police he instructed Waters to either enter the bar or exit the doorway. Waters reportedly remained in place, and he was told by security again to either enter the bar or exit the property.
Waters then allegedly began yelling and cursing at the security staffer, to which security commanded him to leave the property immediately, and that he was considered trespassing. The security staffer attempted to escort Waters from the property, and Waters said at that time that he was going to assault him.
Police say that’s when Waters threw a hot dog at the security staffer, striking him with the hot dog and the hand he used to throw it.
Waters reportedly tried running from the scene, but a couple of pedestrians detained him. He was able to get away from them and threatened to return with a gun to shoot the security guard.
When Waters returned there were police officers at the location, and left the area once again. Police were able to make contact with him near 100 Broadway, and he permitted officers to search him, resulting in no gun or weapon being found on his person.
Waters was charged with misdemeanor assault, and is currently being held by the Davidson County Detention Center.
