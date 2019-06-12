DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -- Dickson Police were alerted to a 23-year-old Nashville man using SnapChat to communicate with a 9-year-old girl, sexting with her, and arranging a sexual encounter on June 9th.
After Dickson Police examined the girl's cell phone, they found video sent to her from an individual from the user name Darian.
Darian T. Helm made arrangements to meet for sex with who he thought was the 9-year-old, with a promise to bring her vanilla ice cream, at the parking lot of a bowling center in Dickson.
When he arrived at the location, police stopped the vehicle after visually identifying him as the individual in the video. When the officer approached the vehicle, they saw a cup of ice cream in the cup holder.
Helm admitted to the officer that he was the same Darian in the video sent to the little girl, and he was placed under arrest.
He was charged in Dickson County General Sessions court with felony counts of human trafficking for sexual servitude, solicitation of a minor, and solicitation of sexual exploitation of minor.
