NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a man they said was running around naked and acting belligerent before he assaulted police officers and resisted arrest.
According to arrest records, police responded to Ascend Ampitheater on Monday in regards to a half-naked man running through the ampitheater in front of on-lookers. When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Matthew Sloan belligerent, sweating profusely, and possibly under the influence of narcotics.
When the fire department attempted to provide medical aid to Sloan, he became confrontational and ran from medics. While running, he took off the rest of his clothes and while police were taking him into custody, he swung a closed fist at responding officers and actually struck an officer in the side of the head.
Officers managed to take Sloan to the ground where he continued to resist and refused to give officers his hands. At one point, he pushed himself off the ground while three police officers were on top of him. Sloan had to be maced in order to get his hands placed into handcuffs.
When Sloan arrived at booking, he reportedly spit in an officer's face while yelling obscenities until he was taken to jail.
Sloan is charged with assaulting a police officer, public indecency, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Bond was set at $26,000.
