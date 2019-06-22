MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Detectives are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a Murfreesboro man Friday night.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Minor Street around 11:29 p.m. in regards to a disturbance involving a group of people. Police were told one of the individuals, who was reportedly intoxicated, had already left the scene.
That man was later found lying on the ground in the 1300 block of Eagle Street.
Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was 25-years-old and had been shot multiple times. His name has not been released.
Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, along with the Murfreesboro Fire Resuce Department, tried to treat the victim for his injuries, but were unsuccessful.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by RCEMS.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Murfreesboro Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 893-2717
