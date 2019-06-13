NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The motorcyclist killed after getting into a wreck with another vehicle on Wednesday has been identified.
Police say 54-year-old James Walker was speeding on his Kawasaki motorcycle when he struck a car on East Old Hickory Boulevard near 4th Avenue in Madison. The driver of the other car involved was turning left into a market at the time of the crash.
Walker, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died, according to authorities. The driver of the car and a passenger were treated for minor injuries.
Officials say Walker's speeding and the other driver's failure to yield were both contributing factors to the deadly wreck. Charges against the driver will be decided with the District Attorney's Office at the end of the investigation.
