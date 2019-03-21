NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people are now facing charges after a fight escalated into gunfire outside a north Nashville home on Wednesday.
Police said Darisha Reid and Kehnisha Childs got into a fight with the victim at a home in the 1400 block of Avondale Circle.
Investigators said Reid and Childs left and then came back to the home a few minutes later in a Ford sedan. Police said someone else inside the car then started firing shots at the home.
Investigators said Reid's 7-month-old was sitting on her lap inside the vehicle when the shots were fired.
According to the affidavit, Reid returned several times and continued arguing with the residents of the home after police had responded to the scene.
Reid, 21, is charged with attempted child endangerment and assault. She is being held on $12,000 bond.
Childs, 21, is charged with assault.
