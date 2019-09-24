NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville mother has been arrested after investigators say she instigated a fight and assaulted a girl along with her daughter while the girl was waiting for her school bus.
According to an arrest affidavit, the fight took place on Monday around 8:30 a.m. when the victim was waiting for her school bus on the corner of Murfreesboro Pike and Borowood Drive. The victim was approached by another student and her mother, 30-year-old Kalina Gaines.
Gaines ordered her daughter to begin assaulting the victim because of an alleged incident between the two girls on Friday. Students on the bus filmed the assault while they were leaving the bus stop. The video shows Gaines' daughter and Gaines holding the victim on the ground while they assaulted her.
The victim told police that Gaines had kicked her in the face and struck her. The video showed Gaines assault the victim and hold her still while her daughter struck her dozens of times.
Gaines was charged with assault and was booked into jail on $7,500 bond.
