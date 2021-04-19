NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 22-year-old man was charged with child abuse and aggravated assault after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and her 3-month-old son.
Officers were called to a report of a domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of Plus Park Boulevard on Sunday. The woman living in the unit told police that she was in a verbal argument about her relationship with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Arbra Sims, III.
According to the arrest affidavit, she told police that Sims hit her in the left thigh and grabbed her by the neck, choking her. She told police that she struggled to breathe but did not pass out.
During the assault, the arrest affidavit states that she was holding in her arms her 3-month-old son. The victim told police that Sims her child in the head during the attack. While her son did start crying, the arrest affidavit states that he did not have any visible injuries.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim had red markings on her leg and scratch marks on her neck. Officers called an ambulance to the scene, but the victim told police she did not need to go to the hospital.
Following the assault, Sims left home in a car but came back to the apartment. He told police that there was an argument but no physical fight.
