Sherika Skelton

Sherika Skelton

 Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A mother is accused of shooting at a car with her three-year-old son inside, narrowly missing him.

According to arrest records, Sherika Skelton told police she was fighting with her son's father. As they were driving home, he shoved her. She pulled into the MAPCO on Charlotte Avenue and got out of the car, telling him that she would shoot.

Skelton told police he challenged her, so she started to shooting towards the car and continued to shoot as he drove away. Police say one of the bullet holes was close to where her son was sitting.

Luckily, the child was not injured in the shooting. Investigators say the entire incident was captured on the gas station's surveillance cameras.

Skelton is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.