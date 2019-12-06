NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Family members of a teen who escaped from a juvenile detention center last weekend are being charged with helping him escape.
Metro Police said the Juvenile Crime Task Force arrested three people for the escape of 15-year-old Calvin Howse, and Howse's sister is currently wanted.
Howse's mother, 33-year-old Danielle Horton; Howse's cousin, 29-year-old Tyrone Anderson; and family friend, 35-year-old Brandi Lyonn are facing charges of accessories after the fact of escape and facilitation of escape. Howse's sister, 18-year-old Jasmine Howse, is facing the same charges.
Investigators say Howse was carrying a cell phone when he was arrested in Madison on Tuesday night. Analysts found that Howse's mother not only knew about her son's whereabouts but also helped him with get food and other items while he was with his sister and cousin. His cousin also helped him get access to his Wi-Fi account so he could get onto the internet. The family friend allowed Howse to sleep at her home and also helped get him food.
Bond has been set at $10,000 each for Horton, Anderson, and Lyonn. Investigators are still searching for Howse's sister as well as the remaining escaped teens, 17-year-olds Morris Marsh and Brandon Caruthers.
Marsh was being held for murder and Caruthers for armed robbery. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers. Reward money for information leading to an arrest is in excess of $5,000.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
Metro Police stresses that people found helping them elude police will be prosecuted.
