MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police say they have found a 50-year-old man who was reported missing in the Providence area of Mt. Juliet.
Steven Aragon was last seen 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on Providence Parkway.
Police said he was later found at a restaurant in the area.
The police department wanted help finding Aragon because they were concerned about his well-being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.