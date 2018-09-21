The Nolensville Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered child who was last seen Wednesday around 6:00 p.m.
Police say the child, Maggie May Warwick, could be with a family member or her father, Michael West. Warwick is one year and seven months old.
West is a convicted felon who failed to appear in court last week. Officials believe Warwick could be Tennessee or with a family member in Arkansas.
Warwick was last seen with a black eye.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Nolensville Police at 615-776-6687 or the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 615-776-3640.
