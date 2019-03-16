NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering from injuries after a large group of people on off-road vehicles drove recklessly downtown on Broadway on Saturday afternoon, one of which dragged him down the street.
Metro Police said Sergeant John Bourque is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being dragged by a four-wheeler, one of dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs, and other off-road vehicles that they said recklessly traveled on Broadway in front of Bridgestone Arena late Saturday afternoon. According to Metro Police, one of the vehicles struck another vehicle not in the group and that's when Sergeant Bourque responded.
BREAKING: Sgt. John Bourque recovering at Vanderbilt after being dragged on Broadway by this four wheeler, one of dozens of dirt bikes, etc. that recklessly traveled in front of Bridgestone Arena late this afternoon. Know who is driving this one? Pls call 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/HgujlkAdUr— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 17, 2019
The suspects reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction. Dashcam footage obtained by a News4 employee showed one person in the group being arrested at the scene. It is unclear what charges that person will face.
If you have any information regarding the rest of the suspects, you're asked to call Metro Police immediately at (615) 742-7463.
