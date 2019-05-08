DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two suspects who reportedly stole a car from Memphis are in custody after an armed robbery of a Dickson County gas station and multi-agency chase.
According to the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 8:50 a.m. at the Shell on Highway 48 South when two black males entered the store. One of the men had a pistol and demanded cash. The clerk complied and was not injured.
Investigators arrived to process the scene for evidence and collected the market’s surveillance video. After reviewing the video it was determined that the suspects were in a 2010 Chevrolet or Cadillac sedan. This same vehicle was reported stolen during a robbery in Memphis on May 6.
Later in the day, dispatch reported to be on the lookout for a gold-colored sedan that ran from Williamson County deputies on I-840. A drug task force unit on I-40 spotted the vehicle an attempted to stop it.
The suspect's vehicle continued on I-40 to Exit 133 in Holladay where investigators were reportedly led down backroads and the vehicle eventually stopped at a dead end.
Both suspects reportedly bailed from the vehicle, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody almost immediately. A search by Tennessee Highway Patrol and other local agencies led to the second suspect, 19-year-old George D. McKinley Jr., being arrested awhile later.
In addition to the stolen vehicle out of Memphis, both men are now facing charges of aggravated robbery out of Dickson County.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Dickson County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Sheriff's Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol all assisted in the investigation.
