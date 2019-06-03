MARSHALL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home on the 1600 block of Fishing Ford Road in Belfast.
A 911 call came in around midnight Monday. Investigators say Peter Michael Fantoni went to his soon-to-be ex-wife's house and shot her four times before shooting himself.
Fantoni had warrants out of Maury County and Columbia Police Department and had reportedly been out of state for a few weeks. Investigators believe Fantoni flew to Nashville and rented a car to drive to Marshall County.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
