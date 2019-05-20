CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A manhunt is currently underway for an armed and dangerous suspect accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint.
According to Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to Elite Market (4050 Highway 127 North) on Sunday, May 19 around 3:44 p.m. in regards to a call that a white man with shaggy gray hair was holding a gun on a woman in a car.
Officers responded to the scene and discovered the victim had left her purse with another person at the store. They were able to obtain the description of the man with the gun and the identity of the woman who was taken from her residence in Cumberland County.
Cumberland County investigators responded to the victim’s residence to conduct an investigation for additional information. A BOLO was issued and Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a store in Celina, Tennessee, that a feman was at Obed River Market screaming and the man she is with had a gun.
The man was identified as 57-year-old George Edwin Hardin of Sharon Circle, Crossville. Hardin was out on parole for first degree murder, armed robbery and rape.
Officers responded and located the woman who is now safe. Clay County deputies pursued the suspect which ended up with a foot pursuit where the suspect got away.
Hardin is considered armed and dangerous. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, armed dangerous felon, reckless endangerment, and felony possession of a firearm.
Hardin is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing 207 pounds. He was last seen wearing a teal shirt, possibly Polo style, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He was last seen in the area of Chad Grace Road and Estis Sims Road on the west end of Clay County.
If you see him, do not approach him, call 911 immediately. Multiple Federal, State and local agencies are involved in the manhunt which is still underway in Clay County and citizens in those areas should expect a large police presence as well as helicopter patrol.
The investigation is ongoing at the time.
