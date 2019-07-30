NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who admitted to smoking marijuana before a crash and finding various drugs in his car.
According to arrest records, officers responded to the intersection of Madison Square Blvd. and Old Hickory Blvd. to investigate a crash. Officers reported smelling marijuana on the suspect, Tru Booker, while working the crash and smelled a very strong odor coming from the trunk of his car.
Booker admitted to investigators to having smoked marijuana before the accident, and officers conducted a probable cause search of Booker where they found money, marijuana residue, and seeds.
A search of Booker's Nissan Altima turned up marijuana residue throughout the vehicle, a scale in the center console, a black bag in the trunk containing a large amount of marijuana, pills, cash, and small baggies for resale. In the black bag, they found a black handgun with a loaded magazine. The bag also contained two additional magazines, one fully loaded.
Officers seized 242.1 grams of marijuana, 195 MDMA (Ecstacy) pills, 1 hydrocodone pill, and 1 Xanax pill in addition to two cell phones, $1238 in cash and several marijuana plant seeds.
Booker when questioned would not admit to selling narcotics or if he received them from a large distributor. He did admit to investigators to growing the marijuana, however.
"I grow all that on my own at my house," Booker reportedly told officers. He also stated "I need to stop driving around with this stuff."
Booker was previously charged with possession with intent to sell in the last year. He admitted to investigators that the gun belonged to him and that he bought it from someone who he doesn't remember.
"There are some things I can't tell you, I just tell you what I can out of respect," said Booker.
Booker was booked into Hill Detention Center on $106,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.