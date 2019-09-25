NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man who was arrested for exposing himself and urinating on the floor at Nashville International Airport was re-arrested hours later for throwing rocks off the I-40 Jefferson Street bridge.
According to Metro Police, 56-year-old Eliezer Nieves Gonzalez was originally at the Southwest Airlines baggage office on Monday around 4 p.m. exposing himself and urinating in front of passengers near the baggage belt. Officers noticed a large amount of urine on the wall and floor. Gonzalez was found with urine on his hands and pants, and he admitted to investigators to urinating on the floor, saying it was okay to do so in Puerto Rico so he thought he could do it here.
Hours after Gonzalez was arrested on charges of public indecency and released for this initial incident, Metro Police responded to the Jefferson Street I-40 East bridge near 12th Avenue North on a report of a guy wearing no shirt and black pants who threw a rock off the bridge onto I-40.
While police were on the way to the scene, they observed Gonzalez crossing Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. at Jefferson Street headed towards 17th Avenue North. A man driving by waved down officers and identified Gonzalez as the man who threw the rock. Police approached Gonzalez and questioned him about the incident, to which Gonzalez responded "Yes, I tried to land a rock onto the thing of the truck."
While police placed Gonzalez into custody, several witnesses confirmed Gonzalez threw the rock off the bridge. One witness said Gonzalez exposed his genitals to her and other motorists while they were driving down Jefferson Street. Another witness said they saw Gonzalez attempt to break into Music City Hemp on Jefferson Street.
Police found the victim of the rock-throwing, who told investigators that his car was struck by the rock and he saw Gonzalez throw the rock off the bridge. He told police he had to swerve to miss the rock and said he was lucky he didn't get into an accident. Officers found that the rock struck the passenger side rear window and caused minor damage to the car. The driver was unharmed.
In this case, Gonzalez is facing charges of reckless endangerment and vandalism. He was booked into jail on these charges on $10,000 bond.
