Guitar down pants suspect Hayden Snyder

Hayden Snyder

 Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A wanted guitar bandit who police has said stuffed guitars down his pants at several music shops in the area has turned himself in.

Hayden Snyder turned himself into the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 22. He was wanted for stealing a Fender Telecaster guitar from the String Shoppe and walking out. Snyder is also accused in other guitar robberies that happened in the same manner.

Snyder has since bonded out of jail and is awaiting a court date to answer to the charges against him.

