MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A wanted guitar bandit who police has said stuffed guitars down his pants at several music shops in the area has turned himself in.
Hayden Snyder turned himself into the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 22. He was wanted for stealing a Fender Telecaster guitar from the String Shoppe and walking out. Snyder is also accused in other guitar robberies that happened in the same manner.
Snyder has since bonded out of jail and is awaiting a court date to answer to the charges against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.