NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for murder in Memphis was found dead inside a hotel room after he shot at U.S. Marshals on Thursday morning.
U.S. Marshals attempted to serve warrants on Tucker inside a room at the LaQuinta Inn on Sidco Drive. When marshals knocked and identified themselves, someone from inside the room fired three shots through the door. No officers were injured.
Metro Police were called after Tucker fired at marshals to assist with the arrest.
Police attempted to make contact with Tucker, but efforts failed.
Tucker was wanted on three counts of murder in Memphis on March 26 and was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list earlier this week.
U.S. marshals learned that Tucker had been taken to the LaQuinta Inn, located near the Harding Place-Interstate 65 exit.
The Metro Police SWAT team has been called and has started negotiations with Tucker. Police are hoping to bring him into custody peacefully. Police added that no one had left the room since the shooting, and there is no danger to the public at this time.
After the shooting, a hotel worker told News4 the LaQuinta Inn was evacuated, and a large police presence.
Around 2:15 p.m., Metro Police said they are getting only silence from Tucker in the hotel room, adding he has not said a word to authorities. They even let off flashbangs, but still no response.
Around 3 p.m. Metro Police briefly blocked Interstate 65 in both directions between Armory Drive and Harding Place that backed up to the hotel. Police shot tear gas into the room through the window. They later knocked open the door and sent in a drone. Video images from the drone showed a man lying on the floor with a gun nearby.
Police believe Tucker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Just to give you a better idea of where you won’t be able drive to by the active police scene. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/wstOm1RUtg— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) April 1, 2021
According to TBI, Tucker is facing three counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Possession/Employ Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
