VISALIA, CA (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a California man after he reportedly went up to a six-year-old girl when she got off the school bus Wednesday afternoon and groped her.
Local news outlets report Luis Roque Garcia was booked into a pre-trial facility where he faces charges of lewd acts on a child.
Investigators told local media outlets that a deputy was made aware of Garcia touching the young girl. Garcia was found and immediately arrested.
Garcia reportedly lives where the crime happened and is no stranger to the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.