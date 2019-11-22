NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man is facing multiple charges including stalking and aggravated assault in an incident involving a woman who had an order of protection against him.
On November 19 around 2:45 p.m., the victim was driving home on Murfreesboro Pike near Bell Road when she received a phone call from an unknown number. The victim, who had her daughter in the car with her, told her to record the phone call.
When the victim answered the phone, it was 45-year-old Barry B. Kelley. The victim asked Kelley why he did not show up to an order of protection hearing they had, and the suspect said he was there but left because he had three outstanding warrants.
The victim asked the suspect why he took some of her belongings, and Kelly replied "I didn't take them, ask your daughter who is sitting next to you." The victim said she made eye contact with Kelley who was in a dark red sedan just a few cars away from her. Kelley reportedly laughed and pointed his finger at her in the shape of a gun and sped off.
The victim saved the recording of the phone call and the vehicle the victim said was Kelley's car. The car was later identified as a dark-colored Dodge Charger. The victim told investigators she believed Kelley had a tracker on her because he pops up at places she is at and also continues to show up at her house uninvited knowing she has an order of protection against him.
Kelley had reportedly damaged the victim's window at her home by throwing rocks in an attempt to get her to come to the door.
Kelley is facing 17 charges including third degree domestic assault, order of protection violations, vandalism, and aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $170,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.