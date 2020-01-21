NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police and Airport Police have arrested a man who they say used fake driver's licenses to steal rental cars from the airport.
On May 21, 2019, Airport Police were notified of a stolen rental vehicle. Records indicate a suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Anthony Cortez Shinn, entered the Nashville International Airport on May 17 and showed a Pennsylvania driver's license with the name Anthony Shinn in order to rent a car from Enterprise. The vehicle rented was a white Jaguar F-Pace SUV.
The SUV was supposed to be returned the next day but when it did not return, investigators learned the Pennsylvania drivers license was fraudulent.
Shinn was also identified on video renting another vehicle fraudulently from Avis/Budget Rental at BNA on April 20, 2019. In that incident, he rented a white Jeep Wrangler that was supposed to be returned the next day and used a Florida driver's license that was found to be fraudulent.
Shinn, of Chicago, IL, was identified using surveillance photos of the rental counter and surveillance photos of the car exiting the rental car garage. Shinn was previously identified in other rental car investigations from April 2017 at the airport and warrants were already on file for him.
In the 2017 incident, Shinn used a fraudulent Illinois driver's license to rent a gray 2017 Dodge Challenger from National Rental at BNA.
Shinn is facing multiple charges of theft and criminal impersonation.
