NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man was charged with vandalism and other crimes on Saturday after trying to break the glass doors outside a bank with an electric scooter.
According to court documents, Metro officers responded to the Bank of America Plaza on Union Street for a burglary call on Tuesday afternoon.
The security officer at the bank told police she observed a man attempting to break the glass on the building with a Bird Scooter. Officers obtained a description of the suspect and located 30-year-old Curtis Causey nearby at the corner of 4th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue.
When officers attempted to detain the Causey, he took off on foot. Officers caught up with him in a parking lot off James Robertson Parkway.
Causey refused to give his name to officers multiple times and he was later identified by a debt card officers located in his pocket.
Officers transported Causey back to the bank where the security officer positively identified him as the person she saw throwing a scooter into the glass.
Police observed at least $2,000 worth of damage at the bank and also noted that the scooter used in the incident was broken.
Causey was arrested and charged with two counts of vandalism over $1,000, criminal impersonation and evading arrest. He was released from the Davidson County Jail on a $9,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.