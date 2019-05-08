HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A man and two juveniles were taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in a Hopkinsville neighborhood.
According to Hopkinsville Police, the victims were all shot multiple times on Bryan Street. Helicopters were called to take the three victims to Nashville hospitals because of the severity of their injuries.
There is currently no word on any possible suspects in the case.
News partners WKDZ Radio provided pictures for this story.
