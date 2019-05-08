Hopkinsville Shooting WKDZ Radio
Courtesy: WKDZ Radio

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A man and two juveniles were taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in a Hopkinsville neighborhood.

According to Hopkinsville Police, the victims were all shot multiple times on Bryan Street. Helicopters were called to take the three victims to Nashville hospitals because of the severity of their injuries.

There is currently no word on any possible suspects in the case.

News partners WKDZ Radio provided pictures for this story.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.