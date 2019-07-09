NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a man on aggravated assault charges after he tried to stab a man with a knife at a local restaurant and made threats about harming black people.
According to Metro Police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 21st Avenue South on Sunday in regards to an assault call. When they arrived, Vanderbilt Police were taken Paul Nevels into custody. Vanderbilt Police told Metro Police that they observed Nevels in the middle of the street holding a knife. Officers reportedly instructed Nevels to drop the knife and lay down, which he did.
A victim told police that he was inside the Mellow Mushroom having a beer when he noticed Nevels staring at him. Nevels reportedly approached the victim a short time later asking him if he was carrying a gun and the victim stated he wasn't. The victim said that's when Nevels pulled out a knife repeatedly said "What's Up?"
The victim tried to back away and Nevels attempted to swing at him and cut him with the knife. The victim said that he quickly left the restaurant and Nevels followed him with the knife still drawn. The victim ran into an alley before running to his work nearby.
Witnesses told investigators that Nevels tried to re-enter the restaurant with the knife still drawn and employees locked him out.
Nevels told investigators that he was recently robbed by a black person and said he "wouldn't let it happen again." He said he did attempt to stab the victim and would attempt to do it again if the opportunity presented itself. He also told police he had been drinking a six pack of beer before arriving at Mellow Mushroom where he drank two more beers.
Nevels reportedly made numerous threats on his way to booking about harming black people and police. He also said he suffers from bipolar disorder and was recently released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center for having homicidal thoughts about "that girl" and that he would eventually kill "that girl."
Nevels was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $50,000.
