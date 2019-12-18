NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man for threatening a woman with a shotgun after he backed into her vehicle in a parking lot.
On Monday, Dec. 16 around 1 p.m., Metro Police responded to Goodlettsville Police Department in reference to a vehicle crash and a possible aggravated assault. They spoke with the victim who said she and her granddaughter were pulling into the Super Stop Market located on the 100 block of Rivergate Parkway.
When she pulled into the parking lot, she saw a Ford pickup truck backing up so she stopped. The truck continued to back up and struck the front drivers side of her vehicle.
The suspect, Jeffrey Layhew, got out and the victim requested his information. She said he gave her his name, policy number, and address and he asked her to follow him or come to his apartment so he could get her a newer insurance card.
The victim and her granddaughter went to Layhew's apartment and she told police Layhew was outside when she got there. She said Layhew went upstairs and it was her understanding that he was going to get the insurance card, but when he returned he was holding a small box in one hand and a shotgun in the other hand.
The gun was reportedly tucked against Layhew's body with his hand holding and pointing the gun straight at her and her granddaughter. It was then Layhew reportedly told the victim, "[Expletive], I am not going to pay for your car."
The victim, terrified, asked Layhew why he was acting like this. Layhew responded, "All I can say is you better have a witness."
Investigators asked the victim's granddaughter if she saw this take place and she said yes and that she ducked.
Another witness to the accident also corroborated the victim's story, and told investigators that he overheard Layhew tell the victim to come to his apartment and that he had a gut feeling that something wasn't right. He followed the victim to Layhew's apartment and when he saw the shotgun, he intervened and told the victim to go to the police. Layhew reportedly asked the witness if he was a Goodlettsville Police Officer, to which the witness said he wasn't.
The victim positively identified Layhew through a photo lineup on Tuesday morning. Layhew is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident.
