NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who threatened a security officer at gunpoint and then reportedly assaulted officers during his arrest.
Officers were called out to the Greyhound bus station on 5th Avenue South around 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a man who pulled a gun and threatened a security guard.
By the time officers arrived, the suspect later identified as 50-year-old Tracy Hicks, fled the scene. He was soon found at the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Lafayette Street.
A black handgun was found in Hicks' right front pocket and officers also found drugs and drug paraphernalia on Hicks including four needles, 29 trazodone pills, 5.5 tramadol pills, 22 white methocarbonal pills, 14 pink methocarbonal pills, 11 cetirizine pills, and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Officers placed Hicks in the back of a patrol car and while trying to transport him back to the scene for further investigation, Hicks began kicking at the windows. While trying to put Hicks in a foot restraint, investigators say he purposely kicked the door of the patrol car so it would hit one of the officers in the head. Another officer got into the back of the car to help secure Hicks and Hicks reportedly spit in the officer's mouth and eyes.
Once back at the bus station, officers continued to struggle with restraining Hicks. Hicks reportedly grabbed one of the officer's in the groin in an attempt to harm him. While being arrested, Hicks continued to resist by spitting, kicking, and pulling away from officers and spit up in the back seat of the patrol car.
Hicks later admitted to police that he had been drinking.
Hicks is facing over a dozen charges including assault of an officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, resisting arrest, public intoxication, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, and multiple charges of drug possession.
