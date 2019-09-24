NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing charges of aggravated assault and filing a false report after he threatened to blow up police officers and threatened several of his neighbors with both a knife and gun.
According to an arrest affidavit, Derick Deates was sitting in the back of a patrol car in police custody when he told officers that he was going to "blow them up" and proceeded to list off some of the ingredients required to make a bomb. He also said he would bomb them within the next two weeks.
Officers were dispatched to the Pebble Creek Apartments in Antioch on Monday. Victims told investigators that they had just got home and got out of their car when Deates began to flip them off from the other side of the parking lot, and used profane language.
The victims reportedly tried to tell the victim that they didn't know them and that they were trying to go inside their apartment. Deates then pulled out a knife that was in a sheath and held it up at the victims. While Deates looked at them, he reportedly kept pulling the knife in and out of the sheath. One of the victims, a juvenile, was walking home from a friends apartment and saw the incident. Deates approached the juvenile victim with the knife drawn and began making statements like "What are you laughing at?" and "What are you looking at?"
As other witnesses came to see what was going on, Deates reportedly said "Oh [expletive], there are five of you? I'm going to get my gun." Deates then ran inside of his apartment. He reportedly went outside and entered his apartment once more after that before police arrived.
Deates was booked into jail on $75,000 bond.
