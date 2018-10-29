NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested the man accused of stealing a car while a 10-year-old girl was in the back seat on Sunday morning.
According to police, Michael Wayne Cooke drove off in a woman's unlocked 2005 Dodge Stratus around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the 41-year-old mother left her 10-year-old in the car with the motor running while she went to pay for gas inside the Shell convenience store at 822 Murfreesboro Pike.
The woman was shocked when she looked out the store window and saw someone driving away in her car with her daughter.
Cook reportedly drove down the road to another Shell gas station at 601 Fesslers Lane, where he left the girl with store clerks and drove off. Police said the girl was not harmed.
Officers worked with the woman and tracked her car to Clarksville, where they found her car parked on Kraft Street with no one inside.
After searching the area, Clarksville officers reportedly found Cook about three blocks away with the car key inside of his pocket.
Police said Cook admitted to stealing the car with the girl inside.
Cook, 42, is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and vehicle theft. He is being held on $56,000 bond.
The Metro Police Department warns drivers against leaving their vehicles unattended with their keys or key fob inside the vehicle.
