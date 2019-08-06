NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man reportedly threatened a Kroger Pharmacy employee with a knife after he stuck his tongue out at her.
The victim told investigators that she was working at the Kroger Pharmacy on 7087 Highway 70 South in Bellevue around 12 p.m. on Friday, July 19. The victim said she knew the suspect, Phillip Jones, for several years as a customer. Jones reportedly stuck his tongue out at her and she said "right back at ya."
Jones walked away from the pharmacy area and came back to the drop off counter asking the victim "what was that snide remark?" and became upset. Jones was holding a folding knife in his hand and extended the blade in the direction of the victim, saying "who they gonna believe?"
The victim told investigators that Jones scared her and she stepped back in a defensive way and Jones walked away.
Video surveillance showed Jones flip open a knife in the victim's direction and her stepping back in defense.
Jones faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into jail on $1,500 bond and has since been released.
(0) comments
