NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after stealing a running car in the parking lot of a Hillsboro Pike shopping center.
Metro Police responded to the Village Green shopping center on the 4000 block of Hillsboro Pike just before 4 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot.
Officers spoke with the victim who said he had left his car running while he went inside The UPS Store and when he came came back outside someone was driving away with his car.
The car was a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala. The victim told investigators that he had OnStar and they were able to track the vehicle through that service. A Metro Police helicopter located the car and followed it until it crashed at the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Heiman Street.
When officers arrived on scene, the suspect identified as 20-year-old Decardo Levonte Bean, got out of the car and fled behind a nearby house. K9 officers found Bean and officers were able to take him into custody.
Officers found a Taurus Curve .380 handgun on the driver's side floorboard which the victim confirmed was not his and he didn't own a firearm. Bean was also found with one of the victim's credit cards in his pocket. The victim said the card was in the center console prior to the vehicle being stolen.
Bean was transported to Nashville General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries from the crash. He is charged with two counts of theft, evading arrest, weapons possession, and for driving without a license. Bond was set at $16,000.
