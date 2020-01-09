NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man for stealing another man's shoes.
A Metro Police officer was flagged down by the victim on 16th Avenue North who said he was robbed while standing outside of Bud's Market on the 1600 block of Buchanan Street.
The victim said the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Ade Conner, flashed a silver handgun in his waistband and then took the victim's black Puma shoes. The estimated value of the stolen shoes were about $80. The victim said that Conner put on the shoes and passed the handgun off to a woman driving a white car.
Conner was found walking out of Bud's Market wearing the victim's shoes. When the officer complimented him on his shoes and ask him where he got them, Conner said that he got them from a kid a few moments ago.
Conner was taken into custody and the victim positively identified him as the one who stole his shoes. Conner denied robbing the victim but kicked off the shoes and stated that the victim could have his shoes back, saying "all he had to do was ask."
No handgun was recovered by investigators. Conner is facing charges of robbery and criminal trespassing.
