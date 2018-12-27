NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have arrested the suspect accused of stabbing one man and cutting another in Madison on Wednesday night.
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South Gallatin Pike.
Police said Jeremy Porter was arguing with his girlfriend and put his hands around her neck to assault her.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Michael Bomer stepped in to break up the fight, which is when Porter stabbed him in the neck.
Police said a second man, identified as Richard Mass, was also injured while trying to break up the fight. Porter allegedly cut Mass' hands while he was swinging the knife.
Another man, identified as Brian Kelley, was driving down the street and stopped to help. He reportedly ordered Porter to drop the knife, and he eventually complied. Kelley grabbed the knife and was able to keep Porter restrained until police arrived.
Porter, 48, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and domestic assault. Porter is being held on $32,500 bond.
Police said Bomer remains in stable condition.
