NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded.
The MNPD were called to Charles E. Davis Blvd. and Green Street around 10:30pm last night.
When they arrived, they saw the victim laying on the sidewalk.
The victim claims he was shot while crossing the street.
He would not give any additional details on what happened.
The victim does not have any life-threatening injuries and is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on the suspect, call metro police.
